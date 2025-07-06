Football
Reuters
Sun Jul 6, 2025 07:00 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 6, 2025 07:00 PM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Porto appoint Farioli as head coach

Sun Jul 6, 2025 07:00 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 6, 2025 07:00 PM
Reuters
Sun Jul 6, 2025 07:00 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 6, 2025 07:00 PM
Francesco Farioli and Andre-Vilas Boas. Photo: FC Porto

Former Ajax Amsterdam and Nice manager Francesco Farioli has been appointed head coach of Porto on a two-year contract, the Portuguese side said on Sunday.

Farioli left Ajax in May after the Dutch side missed out on a record 37th Eredivisie crown following a late season collapse, which allowed PSV Eindhoven to snatch the title on the final day.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Italian led Nice to a fifth-place finish in Ligue 1 in the 2023-24 season and has also coached Turkish sides Fatih Karagumruk and Alanyaspor.

He replaces Martin Anselmi, who departed Porto earlier this month after their group-stage exit from the Club World Cup.

Porto finished third in the Primeira Liga last season, nine points behind champions Sporting.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
মির্জা ফখরুল
|রাজনীতি

পরিকল্পিতভাবে বিএনপিকে সংস্কারবিরোধী বলে প্রচার করা হচ্ছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

তিনি বলেন, ভুল ব্যাখ্যা দিয়ে বিএনপি সম্পর্কে বিরুপ মনোভাব সৃষ্টি করার চেষ্টাতে লাভ হবে না।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

তাজিয়া মিছিলে ‘হায় হোসেন, হায় হোসেন’ মাতম

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে