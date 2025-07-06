Porto appoint Farioli as head coach

Former Ajax Amsterdam and Nice manager Francesco Farioli has been appointed head coach of Porto on a two-year contract, the Portuguese side said on Sunday.

Farioli left Ajax in May after the Dutch side missed out on a record 37th Eredivisie crown following a late season collapse, which allowed PSV Eindhoven to snatch the title on the final day.

The Italian led Nice to a fifth-place finish in Ligue 1 in the 2023-24 season and has also coached Turkish sides Fatih Karagumruk and Alanyaspor.

He replaces Martin Anselmi, who departed Porto earlier this month after their group-stage exit from the Club World Cup.

Porto finished third in the Primeira Liga last season, nine points behind champions Sporting.