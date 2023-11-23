Police ‘took photos with x-rays’ of the wounded in Brazil-Argentina brawl

Fans of Argentina clash with Brazilian police before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifier between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on November 21, 2023. Photo: AFP

An Argentina fan involved in police violence at the Maracana Stadium alleged that Brazil police took pictures with the wounded and their x-rays like 'trophies of war' after a brawl that broke out ahead of the Albiceleste's 1-0 win over Brazil in a World Cup 2026 qualifier on Tuesday.

Eugenio, who was taken away on a stretcher and later received eight stitches on a head wound, claimed the officers involved had tried to 'beat them to death'.

"We entered calmly until a commotion began between Brazilians and Argentines over a fight, and from one moment to the next a police cordon entered and didn't begin to separate (us), but instead began to beat us to death," Eugenio told TyC Sports, an Argentine channel.

"In my case, I did not fight nor did I hit anyone, I fell and hit my head against one of the posts, and from there I don't remember anything else.

"I got up from the stretcher inside the Maracana, in a hospital. I never left the Maracana. My hands were handcuffed and my head was full of blood, as were my eyes.

"I was detained and delayed, admitted to this kind of room they have for recovery. The nurse told the police officer that he had to suture me. They were guys who only went to hit me."

The Albiceleste fan was then taken to the Maracana's internal court -- known as Juizado Especial Criminal, or Jecrim, meaning special criminal court -- which deals with and rules on transgressions which take place within the stadium.

Eugenio praised his representatives for helping him but still had to pay a fine of 200 reals (£32) before being released.

"I left at 4 in the morning with the other kids who were delayed, there were eight of us in total. There was one with a broken arm," he continued.

"The same police officers who beat us took photos with the x-rays or selfies with us, like trophies of war. They were happy and felt that they were heroes.

"Thanks to the people from the Argentine Consulate who were there, we did not charge in there because otherwise we were going to have a really bad time. There we waited for the judge and a lawyer to arrive. It is a situation that makes you angry, we went to just watch a game.

"They judged us collectively, as if we confronted the police or started a war in there. That is wrong, I don't know why," Eugenio continued. "I live here (in Rio), I wanted to return home. I paid and sent the receipt.

"But we had no other option. Now I want to take action against the state or I don't know against whom, because you feel alone and you don't know what you can do."

Brazil's football fan clubs association, ANATORG, said government authorities and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) were "negligent" in seating rival fans next to each other at Tuesday's epic clash in Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium, with no barriers separating them.

The 2026 World Cup qualifier had to be delayed for around 30 minutes when rival fans started throwing punches before kickoff. Police fought back the melee with batons, leaving some fans with bloodied faces and other injuries.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino meanwhile said there is "absolutely no place for violence in football."