‘People were frightened and panicking’: Doha-based Bangladeshi footballer recalls Iranian attack

Half-remains of a missile that fell in the Doha area, the launch of Iranian missiles toward Qatar. Photo: Collected

Obaidur Rahman Nawbab, the Qatar-based footballer of Bangladeshi origin, said the Iranian missile attack on an US air base in Qatar took the people by surprise, creating panic among them, but he or his family members were not particularly concerned since he felt it was 'just a retaliation from Iran for US bombing their nuclear facilities'.

Iranian missiles on Monday targeted the largest US military base in the Middle East, Al-Udeid, in what it said was a response to the US bombing three of its nuclear programme facilities on Saturday evening.

Nawbab, who has Bangladeshi parents but was born and raised in Qatar, lives in Al Gharrafa, on the outskirts of Doha and quite a distance away from the US air base.

"It was probably 20-25km away from us," Nawbab, in a conversation with The Daily Star on Tuesday morning, said.

"The people were frightened and panicking. But the attack was targeted only on US army base! And some of us knew from before about it," Nawbab added.

The 26-year-old said even though some of them had anticipated an attack, they had no preparations or special measures taken as he believes general people feel safe since there is a bond between Iran and Qatar.

"The Iranians informed Qatar authorities about the attack in US base. The government took necessary measures to ensure safety of general public. But people were not informed about it. So for the general mass the attack was sudden and that's why they were frightened and panicking," Nawbab said.

"But from what I understand the people were not in danger. Iran and Qatar have a strong bond. And I don't think an all-out war was an option," the footballer, who plays for Qatari club Lausail SC, said.

Meanwhile, despite living and playing in Qatar, Nawbab said he harbours ambition of playing for Bangladesh. The attacking midfielder, who spent a couple of seasons in Dhaka playing for Bashundhara Kings, Sheikh Jamal and Muktijoddha Sangsad, was called up to the national team's camp in 2021 but eventually never got the opportunity to represent the country.

Now with the new elected body at Bangladesh Football Federation calling up foreign-based players from across the world, Nawbab can genuinely feel excited.

"Playing for my country would always be an honour. I would be proud to represent the nation," he said