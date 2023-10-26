Opportunity to train at Real Madrid for E-Talent Hunt footballers

Hello Superstars in collaboration with Malaysia-based TH Global Football Camp on Thursday launched E-Talent Hunt Football, a different brand of football talent scouting programme with some 24 budding footballers. Bangladesh and India will have 12 footballers from their respective countries getting an opportunity to train at Real Madrid Foundation Clinic.

Aspiring footballers have to enrol themselves through Hello Superstars apps by paying Tk 100 per person The footballers will be selected by former national footballers such as Zahid Hasan Emily, Mamunul Islam, Hasan Al Mamun along with others who will see the individual footballer's uploaded video clips in the Hello Superstars apps.

"Hello Superstars app has been an unique one through which we have already started an E-Music talent hunt which is expected to come to an end in mid-November and we are launch E-Talent hunt football today, so that the talented footballers from Bangladesh and India can play at the world-class level," said renowned singer and Hello Superstars Apps' head of country Asif Akbar at a press conference at National Press Club on Thursday.

Asif also informed that 12 players from U-13 and as many players from U-15 will get the opportunity to train in Real Madrid Foundation clinic after going through the eight stages in which the individual players will send their video clips of dribbling, passing, free-kick, controlling, running and many things.

To bring the vibe among the footballers, the organisers are also going to arrange a friendly football match between Bangladesh and India's former footballers at Cumilla on Friday.

Malaysia's royal families' member - Tunku Harunnarasheed Putra and Noor Suzanna Abdullah who have been involved with TH Global Football Camp, were also present along with Bangladesh former national footballers Emily and Kaiser Hamid and former Indian footballer Mehtab Hossain.

"Beyond Bangladesh Football Federation, there are hardly any grooming activities for players and the system I have seen here seems to be a good one in terms of having a long-term plan to groom the players with an opportunity to also train at Real Madrid," Emily said. "We will select players for each position with former forwards, midfielders and defenders choosing the budding players in their respective positions."

The selection process will be ended in next May and the selected players will travel to Spain in June, 2024.