Not taking foot off the pedal as celebrations reserved

Despite reducing the match against Turkmenistan to a dead rubber following a historic Asian Cup berth, Bangladesh are not taking their foot off the gas ahead of the last Group fixture of the qualifying campaign in Yangon today.

Peter Butler's charges have defied heavy odds in the first two matches by thrashing much higher-ranked Bahrain 7-0 before getting the better of pre-tournament favourites Myanmar -- the top-ranked side of the group at 55 -- at their own backyard.

With qualification already in the bag, Bangladesh will now play Turkmenistan, the lowest-ranked side (141) in Group C, in the last group fixture at 6:30pm (Bangladesh time) at the Thuwunna Stadium.

Ritu Porna Chakma, who drove the team to the victory against Myanmar with two wonder strikers, said the Asian Cup qualification was "a result of the hard work of the whole team", and revealed that the team is staying focused till the end and reserving their plans of celebration.

"We didn't celebrate at all (after learning about the qualification). We have one match left, and we have planned to celebrate after that match," Ritu Porna said in a video message shared by the Bangladesh Football Federation.

Butler, who quietly orchestrated this historic achievement, is willing to show Turkmenistan the respect he believes they deserve.

"We have to remain professional to the end and stay focused. We have Turkmenistan and we shall show them the respect they deserve," Butler told The Daily Star in a text exchange on Thursday.

Bangladesh women's team (currently ranked 128th) have never played against Turkmenistan, but they can be expected to show the same kind of composure and flair that they have mesmerised everyone with in the first two matches.

Goalkeeping coach Masud Ahmed Uzzal, meanwhile, informed that there were slight injury concerns for a few players and the head coach gave those players a chance to recover, while taking the rest through a practice session.

Young captain Afeida Khandaker said the team was in a jovial mood as they are eyeing much bigger prizes now, urging fans to continue supporting them

"We wish everyone continues supporting us the way they have done so far, so that we can do better in future. I want to see the team at the World Cup. Since now we have this opportunity, we will definitely try to make it count," Afeida said.