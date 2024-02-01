Football
Agencies
Thu Feb 1, 2024 12:38 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 01:11 AM

Most Viewed

Football
Al-Nassr-Inter Miami friendly

No Messi-Ronaldo show as Portuguese star injured

Agencies
Thu Feb 1, 2024 12:38 AM Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 01:11 AM
PHOTO: X

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will meet on Thursday but the encounter has suffered a setback. The Portuguese superstar will not be able to play due to a calf injury.

Al-Nassr were scheduled to take on Inter Miami in a marquee friendly on Thursday in what many were describing as the 'last dance' for these two giants of the game.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ronaldo, who was expected to perform in his last dance with Lionel Messi on the pitch, will miss Riyadh Season Cup friendly as the Portuguese is still recovering from a calf injury.

"Ronaldo is in the final part of his recovery to join the group. We hope that in the next few days you can start working with the team. He will be absent from the game," Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro confirmed at a press conference.

The anticipation of the clash had reached fever pitch but Castro's words poured water on all the hopes that the supporters had of witnessing the two greats share a pitch once again after one year.
 

Related topic:
Ronaldo v MessiMessi-Ronaldo clash
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
মিরপুরের বধ্যভূমি
|ইতিহাস

সংরক্ষিত হয়নি মিরপুরের বেশিরভাগ বধ্যভূমি

মিরপুর মুক্ত হওয়ার ৫২তম বার্ষিকীতে এখানকার ৮টি বধ্যভূমির বর্তমান অবস্থা দেখার চেষ্টা করেছে দ্য ডেইলি স্টার।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ঋণ শোধ করতে না পেরে মামা-মামি-মামাতো বোনকে হত্যা করেন ভাগ্নে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification