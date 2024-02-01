No Messi-Ronaldo show as Portuguese star injured

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will meet on Thursday but the encounter has suffered a setback. The Portuguese superstar will not be able to play due to a calf injury.

Al-Nassr were scheduled to take on Inter Miami in a marquee friendly on Thursday in what many were describing as the 'last dance' for these two giants of the game.

Ronaldo, who was expected to perform in his last dance with Lionel Messi on the pitch, will miss Riyadh Season Cup friendly as the Portuguese is still recovering from a calf injury.

"Ronaldo is in the final part of his recovery to join the group. We hope that in the next few days you can start working with the team. He will be absent from the game," Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro confirmed at a press conference.

The anticipation of the clash had reached fever pitch but Castro's words poured water on all the hopes that the supporters had of witnessing the two greats share a pitch once again after one year.

