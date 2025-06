Nila returns as squad for Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers announced

Bangladesh women's football team pose for a group photo during the last training session at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Peter Butler brought three changes to Bangladesh women's team as he picked a 23-member squad for AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers from June 29-July 5 in Myanmar.

The English coach brought changes in the squad that drew against higher-ranked Jordan and Indonesia in two friendly matches in May and June as part of their preparation for qualifiers.

Goalkeepers Saurna Rani Mandal and Mile Akter came in places of Meghla Rani Roy and Fardosi Akter while experienced defender Nilufa Yasmin Nila staged a comeback to the squad, replacing Shanti Mardi.

Bangladesh are scheduled to leave for Myanmar in early hours of Wednesday and begin their qualifying campaign against Jordan on June 29.

Bangladesh coach Peter Butler with captain Afeida Khandaker. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The charges of Butler will take on group favourites Myanmar on July 2 before playing against Turkmenistan on July 5.

Only one team from the group will qualify for next year's Women's Asian Cup, which will be held in Australia.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Rupna Chakma, Mile Akter, Swarna Rani Mondal

Defenders: Sheuli Azim, Joynob Bibi Rita, Shamsunnahar Sr, Afeida Khandokar, Nilufa Yasmin Nila

Midfielders: Monika Chakma, Maria Manda, Sapna Rani, Kohati Kisku, Halima Akter, Munki Akter

Forwards: Ritu Porna Chakma, Tohura Khatun, Shamsunnahar Jr, Mosammat Sagorika, Sauravi Akanda Prity, Shaheda Akter Ripa, Mosammat Sultana, Nabiran Khatun, Umehla Marma