New Tottenham manager calls for brave and aggressive approach

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank said he wants his team to embody the club's motto "to dare is to do" by playing brave, aggressive, attacking football, as he laid out his vision at his first press conference on Friday.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's friendly against Reading, Frank, who succeeded Ange Postecoglou last month, underlined his commitment to a high-intensity style rooted in courage and ambition.

"I'm very clear in my principles. I want to see the team be brave, aggressive and attack. Brave is linked to 'dare is to do'," Frank told reporters.

"If you are not brave, it is very difficult to achieve anything. Being aggressive is very important and, of course, we need to attack."

Frank made a strong impression during his seven-year tenure at Brentford, where he built an attacking side that consistently exceeded expectations after earning promotion to the Premier League through the 2021 playoffs.

In their four Premier League seasons under Frank, Brentford finished 13th, 9th, 16th and 10th and last term only four teams scored more than their 66 goals.

"It was very difficult (to leave Brentford) and also very easy. I'm a person that goes all in. I got attached and had great relationships there," he said.

"I also felt maybe it was time to challenge myself and when a club with the magnitude of Tottenham come, I wanted to be a part of it."

The Dane had empathetic words for his Australian predecessor Postecoglou, who was dismissed by the club despite leading them to their first major trophy in 17 years with victory in the Europa League final.

"First and foremost, Ange will forever be a legend here at Tottenham. One of only three who have won a European trophy here and the first in 41 years," he added.

"I think it was extremely positive that they won (Europa League). The first aim is that we need to be able to compete in all four competitions. That has to be the aim. I think 2019 was the last time they managed to compete in different competitions."

Asked whether the club's frequent changes in the dugout were a concern, 51-year-old Frank - Spurs' fifth full-time manager in six years - said he embraced the risk.

"I like to challenge myself. I've never been sacked before so that is one of the reasons why I took the job, so I can get a little bit more risk into my daily life," he added.

"Coming to a big club, there is pressure. We need to perform because it is 'we', it is me, the staff, the players. We need to do that together."

"I like the ambition and everything I do, every decision I made so far, everything, is for the long-term. It is not about surviving one game, or one year or what is the average 18 months? No. It is for the long run."