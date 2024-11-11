Football
Reuters
Mon Nov 11, 2024 01:14 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 01:15 PM

Most Viewed

Football

New Man United boss Amorim says he's ready for the challenge

Reuters
Mon Nov 11, 2024 01:14 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 01:15 PM
Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim. Photo: Reuters

New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim said he is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task he faces when he moves to England from Portugal but he is looking forward to the challenge.

The Premier League club announced Amorim's appointment earlier this month, with the 39-year-old Portuguese set to arrive from Sporting on Monday on a contract until June 2027.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Amorim, who replaces sacked Dutchman Erik ten Hag at United, marked his final game as coach of Sporting with a 4-2 comeback victory at Braga on Sunday.

"I feel ready for the new challenge," he told reporters after the match.

"I'm not naive, I know it's going to be very different, very difficult. I'm at peace now, I can focus on my new job and I'm looking forward to starting tomorrow."

Considered one of Europe's brightest young managers, Amorim's first match is slated for November 24 at promoted Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

United are 13th in the league on 15 points from 11 matches, four points adrift of Chelsea in third. Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has guided the side to three wins and a draw in all competitions since Ten Hag was fired on October 28.

"I know it will be difficult to reproduce what I have here elsewhere, but there are other places with different exposure and pressure ... It's been a fantastic adventure," said Amorim, who has won the Primeira Liga twice with Sporting.

"I apologise for this mid-season decision, but I felt it was my time and my way."

Related topic:
footballRuben AmorimManchester United
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Beleaguered Man United battle to 0-0 draw at Villa

1m ago
Ruben Amorim

Amorim told it was 'now or never' for Manchester United job

1w ago

Don’t judge us now, pleads Man Utd boss Ten Hag

1m ago

Diallo double gives Man Utd first Europa League win this season

3d ago
মিয়ানমার থেকে পালিয়ে আসা রোহিঙ্গা আবুল হোসেন বাংলাদেশি নাগরিক কারাদণ্ড এড়াতে মো.সালাউদ্দিনের পরিচয় ব্যবহার করেন। ছবি: কোলাজ/সংগৃহীত
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মাদক মামলা থেকে বাঁচতে এক রোহিঙ্গার ‘আয়নাবাজি’

সাত বছর পর পুলিশের বিশেষায়িত ইউনিট পুলিশ ব্যুরো অব ইনভেস্টিগেশনের (পিবিআই) তদন্তে বেরিয়ে এসেছে এসব তথ্য। ভবিষ্যতে এই ধরনের ঘটনা প্রতিরোধে পুলিশ সদর দপ্তরে পাঠানো হয়েছে বিশেষ সুপারিশ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

যুবদল নেতা হত্যা মামলায় গ্রেপ্তার দেখানো হলো শাজাহান, মেননকে

৩২ মিনিট আগে