'Never intended to hurt': Mexico football icon Chicharito apologises for sexist comments

Mexican football icon Javier Hernandez apologised on Thursday for making sexist remarks which led to him being sanctioned by Mexico's football federation and his club Guadalajara.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Hernandez, 37, triggered uproar after comments in a TikTok video in which he accused women of "failing" and "eradicating masculinity".

"Embody your feminine energy by caring, nurturing, giving life, cleaning and supporting the home," Hernandez said in the video.

"Don't be afraid to be women, to allow yourselves to be led by a man who only wants one thing: to see you happy."

The comments prompted an outcry from Mexican football authorities while Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum also weighed in on Wednesday, denouncing Hernandez's remarks as representing a "very macho idea" of women.

Sheinbaum added that while Hernandez -- affectionately known as "Chicharito (little pea)" -- was a "great footballer", he still "had a lot to learn".

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said Hernandez's comments "promote sexist stereotypes and go against gender equality in sport", describing the remarks as a form of "media violence".

The federation said it had imposed a fine and given Hernandez a warning about the comments.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Thursday, Hernandez expressed regret for the remarks.

"I deeply regret any confusion or discomfort my recent comments may have caused," Hernandez wrote in a post.

"It was never my intention to mock, hurt, or divide... I listen, I reflect, and I commit to expressing myself with greater clarity and sensitivity, especially on such sensitive issues."

Hernandez is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in Mexican history, scoring 59 goals in 157 appearances for Manchester United before stints at Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham, Sevilla and Los Angeles Galaxy.

He is also Mexico's all-time leading international goalscorer, with 52 goals in 109 appearances.