MSC face Sk Russel as BPL 2nd round gets underway

The second round of the Bangladesh Premier League will get underway today before the league goes into a two-week sabbatical for the national elections on January 7.

Mohammedan Sporting Club will face Shiekh Russel Krira Chakra, a team they have lost to four times in the last two editions of the BPL, at the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj today at 2:30 pm.

Rahmatganj MFS and Brothers Union will clash at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Flight Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in the day's other match, which will begin at 1:30 pm instead of the previously scheduled 2:30pm, said the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) in a statement yesterday.

Saturday's fixture between Chittagong Abahani and Bashundhara Kings has been shifted to the Kings arena following the unavailability of the Munshiganj venue, where the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will set up camp after the Rahmatganj-Brothers tie, the BFF statement read.

Abahani Limited will then travel to Rajshahi and Police FC to Mymensingh to play against hosts Fortis FC and Sheikh Jamal DC respectively on Saturday.

push notification