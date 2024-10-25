Mourinho mockingly congratulates 'incredible' ref after getting red card

Fenerbahce's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho reacts to French referee Clement Turpin after receving a red card during the UEFA Europa League 1st round game against Manchester United at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul on October 24, 2024. Photo: AFP

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho wryly congratulated the referee who sent him off as one of the best in the world after his side drew 1-1 with Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday, a score he teasingly called a good result for his former club.

The hosts secured a draw after Youssef En-Nesyri headed in a second-half equaliser, following an early goal by Christian Eriksen.

Mourinho, however, was typically the centre of attention and was shown a red card in the second half after a heated dispute with referee Clement Turpin, who he claimed was monitoring his behaviour while simultaneously following the match.

"The referee told me something incredible. He said at the same time he could see the action in the box and my behaviour on the touchline," the Portuguese told TNT Sports.

"I congratulate him because he is absolutely incredible. During the game, 100 miles per hour, he had one eye on the penalty situation and one eye on my behaviour on the bench.

"That is why he is the one of the best referees in the world."

The Portuguese, was full of praise for his side, who he said were the better team on the night.

"We played amazing. If we play like this in the Turkish league we destroy everything because of course we played against a team with a superior level than us," he said.

"We had injuries. We had to do a crazy puzzle. Our performance was extraordinary. I could not ask any more from the players.

"I know English media will say United didn't play well but I think it would be fair to say we did an extraordinary match and we were better than them. A good result for Man Utd," added Mourinho, who was sacked by the English club in 2018.

United manager Erik ten Hag was disappointed with the result, with his side having now won one of their last 11 matches in European competitions.

"Of course when you are taking the lead, it (drawing) shouldn't happen, we had chances to make a second goal. Disappointed not to win," he said.

"Fenerbahce are a very good club, with very good fans and some good players. It would be a very good final. We should keep the ball better in the first half.

"They are a good team with a good manager. It is not a bad point. But we want to win. We want to win every game."