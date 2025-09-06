Football
Mourinho crosses €100m in severance payouts after Fenerbahce exit

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho hit an unwanted milestone after his latest sacking from Fenerbahce, with severance payouts across his career now topping €100 million.

The 61-year-old Portuguese coach was dismissed by Fenerbahce just six games into the Turkish league season after their Champions League qualifying defeat to Benfica. He received a €15m payoff, adding to a long list of lucrative exits.

Chelsea twice paid Mourinho compensation — €20.9m in 2007 and €9.6m in 2015. Real Madrid gave him €19.7m, Manchester United €22m, Tottenham Hotspur €17.4m and Roma €3.5m. With Fenerbahce's settlement, the total exceeds nine figures.

Mourinho, who famously dubbed himself the "Special One," remains one of the game's most decorated managers, with league titles in England, Spain and Italy, plus two Champions League triumphs. Yet his recent stints at Tottenham and Fenerbahce ended without silverware.

When asked about his latest sacking, Mourinho kept his lips tight, only saying, "I don't want to talk about it. That's how I am; when it's over, it's over."

Linked with a possible Premier League return, Mourinho leaves Istanbul with another payout and a record that underlines both his remarkable career and the volatility that has long followed him.

