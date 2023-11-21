Morsalin thunderbolt helps Bangladesh hold Lebanon to 1-1 draw

Sheikh Morsalin scored with a powerful long-range shot as Bangladesh fought back from a goal down to hold Lebanon to a 1-1 draw in their World Cup Qualifiers fixture at the Bashundhara Kings Arena today.

The 18-year-old forward, who was starting for the first time since serving his suspension over disciplinary issues, took the ball in the middle of the opposition half in the 72nd minute and unleashed a powerful right-footed diagonal attempt which the Lebanese keeper could only watch sail into the net.

It was the fourth fourth goal in nine appearances in Bangladesh colours for the wonderboy, who had played the last 17 minutes in the 7-0 defeat against Australia in Melbourne last week.

Morsalin's strike came as a relief for the home team in front of a full-house crowd after Bangladesh had conceded the lead four minutes earlier, with defender Bishwanath Ghosh's miscued clearance from a goalmouth scramble was turned in by substitute Lebanon forward Osman Majeed.

Bangladesh wasted a number of good opportunities in the first half but were under severe pressure after the break before Morsalin's equaliser raised their spirit.