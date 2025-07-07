'Mission Australia': Tabith assures all support to changemaking women's team

Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) president Tabith Awal delivered a powerful message to the triumphant women's football team in a midnight reception in the capital, calling them agents of societal change and committing all sorts of support for "Mission Australia.*

The Bangladesh team were accorded a unique reception at the Hatirjheel Amphitheatre at 3:00am early Monday, following their return from Myanmar where they secured a historic first-ever Women's Asian Cup berth.

Speaking at the occasion with the players, coaching staff, dignitaries and fans present, Tabith said:

"Not only on behalf of Bangladesh, but also on behalf of all Bangladeshis and all women across the world, we thank you.

"You have done two things: you are rewriting history, and you are taking the journey of changing society's thinking forward. We thank you for that."

The BFF boss lavished heavy praise on the women's team, calling them agents of societal change.

"Because of the women's football team, the world is seeing Bangladesh in a new light. We are no longer a country of floods and calamities. We are a footballing nation. We are a nation of women's equality and women's empowerment. We will not go back and will not let women stay behind," Tabith proudly announced.

The BFF boss said they would extend all sorts of support to this team for the Women's Asian Cup final round, which will be held in Australia in March next year. The tournament will double up as qualifying platforms for the next World Cup and the Olympics.

"The 180 million people were behind you and will be with you. We are putting our trust in you. We are committing to be with you. You go ahead and don't need to look back.

"We will extend all sorts of prayers and experience and expertise to support you. Please carry on.

"We have one commitment, one slogan, one tagline: Mission Australia."