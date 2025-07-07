Mexico defeat USA 2-1 to retain CONCACAF Gold Cup

Mexico's players celebrate their victory at the end of the Concacaf Gold Cup final football match between Mexico and USA at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on July 6, 2025. Photo: AFP

Mexico defeated the United States 2-1 to retain the CONCACAF Gold Cup and lift the title for a record-extending 10th time on Sunday.

A 77th-minute header from Mexico skipper Edson Alvarez completed a come-from-behind victory after a typically hard-fought tussle between the North American arch-rivals and 2026 World Cup co-hosts.

The win was no less than Mexico deserved after dominating for long periods against Mauricio Pochettino's inexperienced USA side, who went into the tournament missing several first-choice regulars.

Alvarez's winner capped a fairytale return to Houston after he had limped off in tears at the same venue during Mexico's opening game of the Copa America last year.

"It's a very emotional moment for me," the West Ham midfielder said afterwards.

"Ever since I got to Houston, I've been thinking about that heartbreak. I just asked life to give me one more joy."

The USA got off to a dream start when center-back Chris Richards headed the hosts into a fourth-minute lead in front of just under 71,000 fans at NRG Stadium.

Sebastian Berhalter's perfectly flighted free-kick sowed panic in the Mexican defence and Crystal Palace defender Richards stooped for a powerful header which cannoned off the underside of the bar and over the line.

That early effort was to be the USA's best chance of a first half that Mexico controlled for the most part.

Mexico's 16-year-old prodigy Gilberto Mora threatened to grab an equaliser in the 24th minute, but his curling shot was saved by USA goalkeeper Matt Freese.

Three minutes later Mexico drew level.

Marcel Ruiz threaded a superb pass to veteran striker Raul Jimenez, who crashed an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.

- Jota tribute -

Jimenez celebrated by producing a shirt bearing the name and number 20 of late former Wolverhampton Wanderers team-mate Diogo Jota, the Liverpool and Portugal star who died in a car crash in Spain last week.

"He was a great team-mate during my two years at Wolves," Jimenez explained afterwards.

"We kept in touch often, we shared wonderful moments and times there, playing key roles in Wolves achievements during that period.

"It's really tough to hear news about someone so close to you who was a great friend."

Mexico continued to carve out the better chances and Roberto Alvarado's low shot forced another good save from Freese in the 35th minute.

The goalkeeper needed to be alert again five minutes later, parrying away Mora's powerful strike as it hurtled towards the top corner.

Alex Freeman almost nodded the USA back in front on the stroke of half-time after pouncing on hesitation by goalkeeper Angel Malagon, but his header cannoned back off the face of the Mexico stopper.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Mexico looking much the more threatening side as the USA struggled to create anything at the other end.

The breakthrough finally came 13 minutes from time, when Johan Vazquez's flick-on from a free-kick was met by Alvarez who powered a header into the net.

The goal was flagged offside, but replays showed Alvarez was clearly onside and VAR overturned the decision to give Mexico a record 10th Gold Cup, three more than the USA.

"Obviously we're disappointed not to come away with a win," said USA captain Tim Ream.

"We started out really well and then they obviously got a spell in the game in the second part of the first half.

"We just missed a little bit of calmness when we won the ball, to try and move them around a little bit."