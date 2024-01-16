Messi wins FIFA award for best men's player in 2023

Lionel Messi was crowned as FIFA's best men's player for 2023 on Monday at the awards ceremony in London.

Messi claimed the award for the third time, but the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was a surprise victor ahead of Erling Haaland on an otherwise glorious night for Manchester City.

The award only covered the period after Messi had led Argentina to World Cup glory in December 2022 to August 2023.

The 36-year-old had a subdued end to his career at Paris Saint-Germain, despite winning the League 1 title, before joining MLS side Inter Miami in June.

Messi quickly made his mark in the United States as he helped the franchise, part-owned by David Beckham, to their first trophy by winning the Leagues Cup in August.

Haaland was favourite to win after scoring 52 times in his debut season with City as the English side won a treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

However, after receiving the same number of points from a scoring system based off votes from national team captains, coaches, journalists and fans, Messi was crowned victor thanks to more first-choice nominations.

Messi's former club teammate Kylian Mbappe was third.

Messi was not present to collect the trophy.