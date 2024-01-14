Messi reunites with Suarez in Inter Miami

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi got down to business as he returned to Inter Miami's first training session of 2024 in Florida on Saturday when he was reunited with former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, who was signed for the upcoming season.

Photo: Twitter

On the first day, Messi, along with Suarez, trained with two other former Barca teammates – Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

After spending his holidays in his hometown of Rosario in Argentina, the eight-time Ballon d'Or returned to the US last week and warmed up for the upcoming season of Major League Soccer (MLS) in Inter Miami's training facilities.

Photo: Twitter

The upcoming season of the MLS starts on February 22, with Inter Miami taking on Real Salt Lake at home on the opening day.

Before that, however, Messi and Co will have a busy pre-season schedule that begins on January 19 when Inter Miami will travel to El Salvador to face the national team of the country at the Cuscatlán Stadium.

Following a short tour to Saudi Arabia where Inter Miami will face Al Hilal on January 29 and Al Nassr on February 1, which could bring fans a much-anticipated reunion between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

Hong Kong and Japan are the other pre-season destinations for Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's side. They will take on a Hong Kong XI on February 4 and Vissel Kobe on February 7, before returning to Miami to face Newell's Old Boys on February 15.