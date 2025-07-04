Member who demanded Cabrera's resignation removed from committee

,

Just weeks after publicly demanding the resignation of Bangladesh national football team head coach Javier Cabrera, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Executive Committee member Shakhawat Hossain Bhuiyan Shaheen has himself been relieved of his duties on the National Teams Committee.

Shaheen confirmed to Bangla Tribune that he received an official letter today, signed by BFF Vice President and National Teams Committee Chairman Tabith Awal, notifying him of his removal. The letter did not specify any clear reason for the decision but mentioned that Shaheen would continue his involvement with football development as an executive committee member despite being released from his role on the committee overseeing the national team.

Speaking about the development, Shaheen said, "I have received the letter signed by the chairman today. I have been relieved of my duties. But it is not an issue for me — I remain part of the executive committee. However, I still believe that for the sake of Bangladesh football, Javier Cabrera should resign. This is something that many people also want."

Earlier, during a press conference at BFF House on June 14, Shaheen openly called for Cabrera's resignation — an unusually blunt move that drew attention in local football circles. Interestingly, although two other executive committee members had previously made controversial remarks, no action was taken against them, leaving Shaheen as the only official to face consequences so far.