Football
Agencies
Thu Aug 29, 2024 05:56 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 29, 2024 06:00 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Mbappe’s hacked ‘X’ account claims Ronaldo to be better than Messi

Agencies
Thu Aug 29, 2024 05:56 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 29, 2024 06:00 PM
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, was seemingly hacked on Wednesday, with tweets claiming Cristiano Ronaldo to be better than Lionel Messi and many more being posted. 

A photo of former Barcelona forward Messi, seemingly in tears, was shared from Mbappe's account, with a tweet reading: "Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest football player of all time. This midget is NOT my goat." 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The user behind hacking Mbappe's account also made a series of posts about Manchester United, claiming he was joining them in 2028, while also mentioning that he would never return to his former club Paris Saint-Germain in another post. 
   
The main motive behind it appears to be related to cryptocurrency. The world quickly noticed when his account started promoting a cryptocurrency called '$MBAPPE' with claims that it had reached 90,000 sales.

The tweets were later deleted, appearing to indicate that Mbappe and his team had regained access to the verified account, but not before eyebrows were raised across the football community to spark widespread controversy.

Mbappe, who made his long-awaited move to European giants Real Madrid at the start of the season, is yet to score his first La Liga goal in the two matches so far for the Spanish champions. He will hope to break that duck when Real face Las Palmas tonight.  

Related topic:
Kylian MbappeCristiano RonaldoLionel Messi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ronaldo battling with Father Time

1m ago

Conceicao snatches Portugal comeback win over Czechs

2m ago

Tens of thousands to welcome Mbappe to Real Madrid

1m ago

Miami secure place in MLS playoffs despite Messi absence

6d ago

Argentina’s glorious era carved into granite

1m ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গার্মেন্টসকর্মী হত্যা মামলায় শাকিল-রুপা কারাগারে

আজ শনিবার ঢাকা মেট্রোপলিটন ম্যাজিস্ট্রেট ফারজানা শাকিলা সুমু এ আদেশ দেন।

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এস আলম গ্রুপের বিরুদ্ধে মানিলন্ডারিং আইনে সিআইডির অনুসন্ধান শুরু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification