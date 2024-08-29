Mbappe’s hacked ‘X’ account claims Ronaldo to be better than Messi

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, was seemingly hacked on Wednesday, with tweets claiming Cristiano Ronaldo to be better than Lionel Messi and many more being posted.

A photo of former Barcelona forward Messi, seemingly in tears, was shared from Mbappe's account, with a tweet reading: "Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest football player of all time. This midget is NOT my goat."

The user behind hacking Mbappe's account also made a series of posts about Manchester United, claiming he was joining them in 2028, while also mentioning that he would never return to his former club Paris Saint-Germain in another post.



The main motive behind it appears to be related to cryptocurrency. The world quickly noticed when his account started promoting a cryptocurrency called '$MBAPPE' with claims that it had reached 90,000 sales.

The tweets were later deleted, appearing to indicate that Mbappe and his team had regained access to the verified account, but not before eyebrows were raised across the football community to spark widespread controversy.

Mbappe, who made his long-awaited move to European giants Real Madrid at the start of the season, is yet to score his first La Liga goal in the two matches so far for the Spanish champions. He will hope to break that duck when Real face Las Palmas tonight.