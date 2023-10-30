Match postponed after Lyon team bus stoned in Marseille

Firefighters stand next to Lyon's team bus, showing one window (L) completely broken and another damaged, after the bus was stoned as it entered the Stade Velodrome ahead of the French L1 football match between Olympique Marseille (OM) and Olympique Lyonnais (OL) at Stade Velodrome in Marseille. Photo: AFP

The Marseille-Lyon Ligue 1 match was postponed after the away team's bus was stoned on Sunday as it entered the Stade Velodrome with Lyon coach Fabio Grosso and his assistant injured during the attack.

A crisis unit had been set up to decide on the playing of the fixture between the two fierce rivals in the wake of the incident.

"These are completely unacceptable circumstances," said Marseille club president Pablo Longoria.

"My first thought is for Fabio Grosso, someone I respect and have known for a long time. I went to see him as soon as I arrived at the stadium, I saw how he was."

At around 1745 GMT, Lyon's bus was attacked with stones and four windows were broken, injuring Grosso on the face above the left eye.

A club source said that the Italian has also since been experiencing dizzy spells.

"We took into account Lyon's desires for the match not to take place," said match referee Francois Letexier at a press conference.

"Based on Lyon's wishes and the protocol, the decision was taken not to start the match," he explained, adding that reports "have been forwarded to the relevant authorities who will decide what action to take".

Prime Video footage showed Grosso with a bloody face, then later with a bandage on his head as he came out of the stadium's medical room.

A photo circulating on X (formerly Twitter) appeared to show Grosso lying on a stretcher with a cut above his left eye.

"These images are revolting. Seeing the stoned bus like that, the bloody face of Fabio Grosso... These are unacceptable acts which go against the very values of football and sport," French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told AFP.

"I hope that the investigation will be carried out quickly, that the perpetrators are found and they are severely punished."

A bus containing Lyon supporters was also attacked with stones and the windows damaged, said a local police source to AFP.

A video shared on X by a Lyon fan seems to show a bus with several broken windows.

The seven-times Ligue 1 champions have endured a disastrous start to the season and sit winless at the bottom of the table.