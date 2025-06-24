Football
AFP, Miami
Football
Football

Mascherano urges Messi and Co to embrace 'historical' chance

AFP, Miami
Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi with coach Javier Mascherano during training at Inter Miami CF Training Centre, Fort Lauderdale, Florida on June 22, 2025. Photo: REUTERS

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano says Monday's meeting with Brazil's Palmeiras in the final game of Club World Cup Group A is a historical moment for the MLS club and says his team should relish the game.

Miami's shock win over Porto, secured via a brilliant free-kick from Lionel Messi, has left them with a chance of making it to the last 16 of the tournament.

And while the club, which only began playing five years ago, would advance with a draw, their Argentine coach doesn't want his players leaving anything to chance.

"We're facing possibly one of the most important games in the history of our club. Above all, let that fill us with enthusiasm to be able to play it, let it not be a burden but an excitement and a challenge for this group of players who have been doing well up until now," said Mascherano.

"It would be a big mistake if we went into it thinking about not playing it and only about the result. I think that when you think about the result certain things can happen during the game that make it very difficult to get back into the game," he said.

"In the end, our idea is to go and win the game like we've always done, like every time we go into a game, whether it's in the Club World Cup, MLS, the Champions League, or any other competition we're involved in," he said.

But while Miami, whose form in MLS was patchy heading into the tournament, may be confident after beating Portuguese opposition in Atlanta, Mascherano also cautioned against being too gung-ho.

"We clearly want to win it through a plan. We don't go crazy, knowing that we have to minimise many of Palmeiras' strengths and try to take advantage of and expose their weaknesses" he said.

Mascherano could be boosted by the return to full fitness of Spanish full-back Jordi Alba who missed the draw against Al Ahly with injury and played the last 11 minutes against Porto.

"Physically, I feel good. Obviously, I was out for three weeks without playing, but honestly, it doesn't feel like a big gap since there was an international break during that time. I didn't really miss much. Now we'll see what the coach decides," he said.

"Playing against elite teams only sharpens us as a team, and if we reach the knockout rounds, just imagine how high our ceiling could be. I really believe we're doing things the right way, and we have to keep it going," he said.

Inter MiamiFIFA Club World Cup 2025
