Man Utd set to poach Berrada from Man City as CEO

Manchester United are set to raid rivals Manchester City to appoint Omar Berrada as the club's new CEO.

Berrada has resigned as head of football operations as City Football Group, which controls the English champions as well as a portfolio of other clubs across the globe.

"Manchester City Football Club can confirm that Omar Berrada has resigned from his role as Chief Football Operations Officer at City Football Group," City said in a statement.

"The club understands his decision to look for a new challenge and he leaves with our thanks and best wishes."

Berrada joined City from Barcelona in 2011, where he worked alongside City Football Group's CEO Ferran Soriano and City director of football Txiki Begiristain.

The trio are credited with City's development into a slick commercial operation off the field that has helped contribute to the club's success during Pep Guardiola's reign as manager.

Several British media reported on Saturday that Berrada will now make the move across Manchester to Old Trafford.

The appointment marks one of the first major steps taken by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe since he took a 25 percent stake in United for $1.3 billion.

Berrada is set to lead United's football and business operations and sit on the board of directors.

United have been without a permanent CEO since Richard Arnold left at the end of last year.