AFP, London
Thu Dec 21, 2023 09:30 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 21, 2023 09:39 PM

Man Utd 'fully committed' to UEFA competitions after court ruling

AFP, London
Thu Dec 21, 2023 09:30 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 21, 2023 09:39 PM
Manchester United said they remained "fully committed" to participation in UEFA competitions after the promoters of a Super League on Thursday announced plans for a new breakaway tournament.

It came after the European Court of Justice ruled that European governing body UEFA had used illegal tactics to stifle the previous project.

"Our position has not changed," United said in a statement. "We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions."

Twelve of Europe's leading clubs, including the so-called "big six" in the Premier League, announced in April 2021 that they had signed up to compete in the Super League.

But the plans dramatically unravelled as clubs withdrew following an outpouring of outrage from fans, governing bodies, players and politicians.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham all swiftly confirmed they would not be moving ahead with the proposals, which would have resulted in founder members being exempt from relegation.

Manchester United
