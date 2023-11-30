Man Utd on brink of CL exit after 3-3 draw at Galatasaray

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes looks dejected after the match in Istanbul on November 29, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Manchester United twice gave up a two-goal lead in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Galatasaray on Wednesday that just kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16.

United's Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay scored in a breathless game, but the single point kept Erik ten Hag's team in fourth place in Group A on four points after five matches.

United's hopes of advancing depend on Wednesday's late game between Bayern Munich (12 points) and Copenhagen (four points) ahead of their final match against the German group winners on Dec. 12.

United roared into an early 2-0 lead through Garnacho and Fernandes before Hakim Ziyech pulled one back from a free kick following an error by the English team's goalkeeper Andre Onana.

McTominay put United 3-1 up soon after halftime but Ziyech slotted home another free kick under Onana's arm and Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu equalised for Galatasaray in the 71st minute.