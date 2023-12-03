Football
Reuters, Liverpool
Sun Dec 3, 2023 10:34 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 10:39 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Liverpool score two late goals to clinch thriller against Fulham

Reuters, Liverpool
Sun Dec 3, 2023 10:34 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 10:39 PM
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring their fourth goal. Photo: Reuters

 Liverpool scored two late goals a minute apart including Trent Alexander-Arnold's winner in the 88th minute in their breathless 4-3 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Wataru Endo scored in the 87th minute, while a debut strike from Alexis Mac Allister and an own goal by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno after Alexander-Arnold's spectacular free kick lifted Juergen Klopp's team into second in the standings on 31 points.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Liverpool are two points adrift of leaders Arsenal, while Manchester City are third on 29 points, but play later on Sunday. Fulham are 14th.

Harry Wilson, Kenny Tete and Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored for Fulham who twice clawed back from being a goal behind.

Liverpool remain unbeaten at Anfield in the Premier League since October 2022.

Related topic:
Premier LeagueLiverpool
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Rooney, Ronaldo comparisons too soon, says Ten Hag after Garnacho wonder goal

6d ago

Arsenal plot long stay at summit

1d ago

Man City crash out of League Cup

Liverpool suffer shock loss to Toulouse on Diaz return

3w ago

No space for failure in transfer market for Liverpool: Klopp

আ. লীগের ডামি প্রার্থী
|রাজনীতি

‘ডামি’ প্রার্থী সম্পর্কে যা বললেন আ. লীগের সভাপতিমণ্ডলীর সদস্য আব্দুর রহমান

তিনি বলেছেন, ডামি প্রার্থী মানে এই না যে তাকে দিয়ে দলীয় প্রার্থীকে হারাতে হবে।

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|ক্রিকেট

স্বর্ণার ৫ উইকেটে প্রোটিয়াদের মাটিতে বাংলাদেশের ঐতিহাসিক জয়

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification