Liverpool score two late goals to clinch thriller against Fulham

Liverpool scored two late goals a minute apart including Trent Alexander-Arnold's winner in the 88th minute in their breathless 4-3 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Wataru Endo scored in the 87th minute, while a debut strike from Alexis Mac Allister and an own goal by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno after Alexander-Arnold's spectacular free kick lifted Juergen Klopp's team into second in the standings on 31 points.

Liverpool are two points adrift of leaders Arsenal, while Manchester City are third on 29 points, but play later on Sunday. Fulham are 14th.

Harry Wilson, Kenny Tete and Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored for Fulham who twice clawed back from being a goal behind.

Liverpool remain unbeaten at Anfield in the Premier League since October 2022.