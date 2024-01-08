Liverpool late show stuns Arsenal in FA Cup

Liverpool players celebrate their first goal in front of their fans during the English FA Cup third round football match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 7, 2024. Photo: AFP

Liverpool survived an Arsenal barrage to steal a place in the FA Cup fourth round in dramatic fashion as a pair of late goals sealed their gritty 2-0 win on Sunday.

While Kevin De Bruyne's long-awaited return for Manchester City in the holders' 5-0 rout of Huddersfield was a memorable moment on Sunday, it was Liverpool's gritty victory in the blockbuster third round clash at the Emirates Stadium that stole the spotlight.

Jurgen Klopp's side rode their luck for long spells as Arsenal wasted a series of chances before Polish defender Jakub Kiwior headed Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick into his own net with 10 minutes left.

Luis Diaz wrapped up the smash and grab raid in stoppage-time.

Liverpool's first FA Cup win over Arsenal since the 2001 final was a significant moment as the Premier League leaders inflicted a psychological blow on one of their main title rivals.

Arsenal have now won only once in their last six games in all competitions, an unexpected stumble that leaves them out of the FA Cup and League Cup and five points behind Liverpool in the title race.

No wonder Klopp celebrated with such gusto at the final whistle, pumping his fists in acknowledgement of a victory that could springboard Liverpool's bid to win four trophies.

The Reds, who drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the Premier League in December, face Fulham in the League Cup semi-final first leg in midweek and are also through to the Europa League last 16.

Klopp turned to Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliot as stand-ins for Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo, who are competing at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively.

But in the absence of ill Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk, Arsenal poured forward in the first half.

Martin Odegaard should have rewarded the Gunners for their vibrant start, but the midfielder blasted his shot off the bar from 12 yards.

Arteta's men were carving Liverpool open at will and Ben White's thunderous strike from just inside the area forced a superb tip-over from Alisson Becker.

By the time Havertz wasted two good opportunities in quick succession, Arteta must have feared Arsenal would pay for their profligacy.

Arteta held his head in frustration as Bukayo Saka volleyed over from a dangerous position before Alisson made a finger-tip save from Kai Havertz's deflected cross.

Liverpool finally came to life and Luis Diaz's snap-shot was well saved by Ramsdale, while Diogo Jota hit the woodwork.

In the 80th minute, Alexander-Arnold's corner was headed into his own net by Kiwior and Diaz sealed the win in final seconds of stoppage-time as he took Jota's pass and fired home from 10 yards.