Liverpool host City in end-of-era showdown

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City visit Liverpool today in a match that is being billed as a potential title decider.

The truth is more convoluted, though. Entering the weekend, the top three teams in the league were separated by two points. Liverpool (19-2-6, 63 points) is a point up on City (19-3-5, 62), while Arsenal entered its Saturday matchup against Brentford two points back of the Reds.

Thus, City's next two league games, on Sunday and at home to third-placed Arsenal on March 31, will go a long way towards deciding the title race.

City, aiming to become the first-ever four-time repeat English league champions, have spent precious little time in the lead this season in part because of Liverpool's excellent campaign.

The Reds will need to feed off the fizzing Anfield atmosphere if they are to end City's 20-match unbeaten run and they are boosted by the return of key players in time – such as forwards Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez -- for the title run-in.

While Sunday's match is critical, the quality on both sides leaves Klopp believing a bad result for either side won't be fatal.

"If you go through all of the possible scenarios, I don't think after whatever result anybody should open the bottles of champagne," said Klopp, who is stepping down at the end of the season.

The German has 12 wins to Guardiola's 11, with six draws in 29 meetings between the pair. But despite having the edge, Klopp hailed Guardiola as the standout coach of his generation.

"I have no clue how that happened [Klopp's record against Guardiola] to be honest, but it is all fine… for me he is the best," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Guardiola, on the other hand, admitted he will "sleep better" once Klopp leaves as facing his side caused the Catalan "nightmares".

Their rivalry is rooted more deeply in respect than rancour, but for two coaches who have defined an era in English football, victory on Sunday will hold special significance on multiple layers.