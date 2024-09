Liverpool demolish Man Utd to maintain perfect Slot start

Liverpool's Colombian midfielder #07 Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 1, 2024. Photo: AFP

Arne Slot passed his first major examination as Liverpool manager with a statement 3-0 win at Manchester United thanks to Luis Diaz's double and a Mohamed Salah strike on Sunday.

Slot has the unenviable task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp but has made a perfect start with a 100 percent record from three Premier League games to sit alongside Manchester City at the top of the table.

A second consecutive defeat leaves United boss Erik ten Hag already under pressure just three games into the new season.

The Dutchman survived an internal review at the end of last season after overseeing the club's worst ever Premier League finish of eighth.

A shock FA Cup final win over Manchester City saved Ten Hag's job and offered hope for a fresh start, particularly after being backed with a £200 million ($262 million) spend in the transfer market.

But all the hallmarks of United's failings last season were exposed by the impressive visitors.

Casemiro was the fall guy for the home side as the Brazilian was at fault for both Diaz's goals and hooked off at half-time in favour of youngster Toby Collyer.

United paraded new £42 million signing Manuel Ugarte before kick-off and must now hope the Uruguayan can have a transformational impact to shore up the midfield.

Liverpool, by contrast, did not delve into the market for a defensive midfielder and Slot's decision to move Ryan Gravenberch into that role has proved an inspired early decision.

Despite Liverpool's ascendency over United during Klopp's reign, the German managed to win only two of his 11 away games against United.

The Reds twice failed to make the most of their dominance at Old Trafford last season as United edged a thrilling FA Cup quarter-final 4-3 and then snatched a 2-2 draw in the league that realistically ended Liverpool's title chances.

This time Liverpool were ruthless and could easily have matched their record 5-0 victory away to United in 2021.

United had been handed an early reprieve when Trent Alexander-Arnold fired in Diaz's deflected cross but the ball had struck Salah, who was in an offside position, on its way through to the right-back.

Casemiro had looked more like his old self in the opening matches of the campaign after struggling badly last season.

But the five-time Champions League winner had another afternoon that suggested his time at this level are now over.

Casemiro's slack pass was pounced on by Gravenberch who fed Salah and his dinked cross was headed in by Diaz at the back post.

Liverpool needed an important save from Alisson Becker moments later to parry Noussair Mazraoui's low powerful effort.

However, Ten Hag's men collapsed once the second goal went in three minutes before half-time.

Casemiro was caught in possession by Diaz, who then raced into the box to sweep home Salah's cross.

Salah got his customary goal against United on 56 minutes to rub salt in the home side's wounds.

The Egyptian's stunning finish from Dominik Szoboszlai's pass was his 15th goal in 16 meetings against the Red Devils, including at least one in each of his last seven appearances at Old Trafford.

Salah should have had more as he blazed over from close range with his team-mates begging for a pass.

Another brilliant Alisson save from Joshua Zirkzee then prolonged Liverpool's record of not having conceded under Slot.

Arsenal have been tipped as the side most likely to dethrone City as champions after four consecutive titles for Pep Guardiola's men.

But Liverpool could have done little more in the early weeks of the campaign to dispell any doubts they remain contenders even without Klopp at the helm.