Football
AFP, London
Sat Sep 7, 2024 06:21 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 7, 2024 06:26 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Liverpool 'colossus' Ron Yeats dies aged 86

AFP, London
Sat Sep 7, 2024 06:21 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 7, 2024 06:26 PM
Ron Yeats
Ron Yeats. Photo: X

Former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats, who led the club to their first FA Cup and two top-flight titles, has died aged 86, the Premier League side announced on Saturday.

The ex-Scotland defender was part of the Liverpool side that won the Second Division title under Bill Shankly in 1962 and went on to win the old First Division twice, the FA Cup in 1965 and the Charity Shield three times.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He had been living with Alzheimer's disease in recent years.

"Liverpool FC is mourning the passing of legendary former captain Ron Yeats," read a club statement. "In the words of Bill Shankly, a 'colossus' in club history.

"The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron's wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time.

"Flags across club sites will be lowered to half-mast today as a mark of respect."

Yeats was signed from Dundee United in July 1961 by Shankly, who invited journalists to "take a walk around him, he's a colossus" at the 6ft 2in (1.87 metre) defender's unveiling.

Yates took over as captain within six months and went on to make 454 appearances over more than a decade at Anfield.

His record 417-match run as Reds skipper was only broken by Steven Gerrard in the last decade.

He left to become Tranmere's player-manager for three years, followed by a brief spell in the United States before returning to Anfield in 1986 as chief scout for two decades.

Yeats also won two caps for Scotland.

Related topic:
footballLiverpool
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe

'Great moment' for Mbappe as he scores first La Liga goals

5d ago

Liverpool still a work in progress, Slot says

1m ago

No second thoughts for departing Klopp after thrilling Spurs victory

4m ago
Juergen Klopp

Klopp rules out immediate return after Liverpool exit

3m ago

Klopp hails 'superpower' fans in emotional Liverpool farewell

3m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মুক্তিযুদ্ধ, সংবিধানের মূলনীতি ও জাতীয় সংগীতকে কটাক্ষ করায় ৪৮ নাগরিকের নিন্দা

একটি সাম্প্রদায়িক গোষ্ঠী ১৯৭১ সালের মহান মুক্তিযুদ্ধ এমনকি জাতীয় সংগীত নিয়ে প্রশ্ন তোলার ধৃষ্টতা দেখাতে পরিকল্পিত প্রচার শুরু করেছে।

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সীমান্তে ফেলানীর মতো হত্যাকাণ্ড দেখতে চাই না, বিজিবির প্রতি স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification