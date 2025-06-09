Football
AFP, Warsaw
Mon Jun 9, 2025 04:26 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 9, 2025 04:29 AM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Lewandowski to boycott national team under current coach

Mon Jun 9, 2025 04:26 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 9, 2025 04:29 AM
AFP, Warsaw
Mon Jun 9, 2025 04:26 AM Last update on: Mon Jun 9, 2025 04:29 AM
Photo: AFP

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski said Sunday he would boycott his national team Poland so long as  coach Michal Probierz remained in charge.

The 36-year-old has played 158 times for Poland, scoring 85 goals, but has been replaced as team captain by Piotr Zielinski.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Taking into account the circumstances and a loss of trust in the coach, I have decided to resign from playing for the Poland national team for as long as he remains in charge," Lewandowsky said on X.

But the former Bayern Munich centre-forward left the door open for a return.

"I hope I will still have another chance to play again for the best fans in the world," he said.

Probierz has been Poland coach since 2023, and led them to the Euro 2024 finals where they failed to win a game and were eliminated in the group stage.

Related topic:
Robert LewandowskiPoland football teamMichal Probierz
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Lewandowski goal mark 'still too far away' says Kane

1y ago

Lewandowski scores 100th Champions League goal as Barca beat Brest

6m ago

Resilient Lewandowski secures Barca win over Athletic

9m ago

Lewandowski treble fires Barca to Valencia win

1y ago

Flick delighted with Lewandowski form

9m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

থাইল্যান্ডে চিকিৎসা শেষে দেশে ফিরেছেন আবদুল হামিদ

থাই এয়ারওয়েজের একটি ফ্লাইটে তিনি ঢাকার হযরত শাহজালাল আন্তর্জাতিক বিমানবন্দরে পৌঁছান।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সরকারের বেঁধে দেওয়া দামেই বিক্রি হচ্ছে কোরবানির পশুর চামড়া: বাণিজ্য উপদেষ্টা

১১ ঘণ্টা আগে