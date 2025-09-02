Leverkusen sacking after two matches ‘a complete surprise’, says Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag said Bayer Leverkusen's decision to dismiss him after just two Bundesliga matches in charge came as a complete surprise and that the club's hierarchy had not shown enough trust in him.

Leverkusen lost their opening league fixture 2-1 at home to TSG Hoffenheim before drawing 3-3 against 10-man Werder Bremen on Saturday, leading to the 55-year-old Dutchman's abrupt departure on Monday.

Ten Hag, who had been out of management since his sacking by Manchester United in October last year, replaced Xabi Alonso in May on a two-year contract after the Spaniard left to take over at Real Madrid.

"The decision by Bayer Leverkusen's management this morning to put me on a leave of absence came as a complete surprise. To part ways with a coach after just two league matches is unprecedented," Ten Hag said in a statement posted by his agency on social media on Monday.

Under Alonso, Leverkusen secured the double in the 2023-24 season as they lifted their first Bundesliga title without losing a game, won the German Cup and reached the Europa League final.

But Leverkusen's summer exodus of key players Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Granit Xhaka and Amine Adli made Ten Hag's task of building on Alonso's success an uphill battle.

"Building a new, cohesive team is a careful process that requires both time and trust ...," Ten Hag said.

"I started this job with full conviction and energy, but unfortunately the management was not willing to grant me the time and trust I needed, which I deeply regret. I feel this was never a relationship based on mutual trust."

Ten Hag's most successful stint came at Ajax Amsterdam, who he coached from 2018-22, winning three Eredivisie titles and taking the club to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

"Clubs that placed their trust in me have been rewarded with success and silverware," he added.