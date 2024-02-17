Football
Reuters
Sat Feb 17, 2024 12:13 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 12:25 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Klopp endorses Alonso as a new generation 'standout' coach

Reuters
Sat Feb 17, 2024 12:13 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 12:25 PM
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. Photo: Reuters

Xabi Alonso is an incredible talent from the new generation of managers given his impressive run at Bayer Leverkusen, soon to depart Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder has been linked to the upcoming opening at Anfield after Klopp announced last month that he will step down at the end of season.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Alonso guided Leverkusen from near the bottom of the Bundesliga to a five-point lead at the top within 16 months. The 42-year-old coach secured a spot at the German Cup semifinals and notably defeated serial champions Bayern Munich 3-0 last weekend.

"Xabi is doing an incredible job," Klopp said on Friday.

"If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso, I would have gone 'Oh my God!' Always what I said, the dinosaurs if you want, Ancelotti (Carlo), Mourinho (Jose), Guardiola (Pep), maybe me, we will not do it -- okay, maybe Mourinho -- but all the rest will not do it for the next 20 years.

"The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is a standout in that department... Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional."

Klopp added that he is not involved in the search for his successor as that is to be decided by the owners of the Merseyside club.

The 56-year-old, who has had his fair share of achievements in the German league from his time at Borussia Dortmund, praised Alonso's immediate but potent implementation of strategies despite only taking on the role in October 2022.

"How quick his team is that well tuned, for the time it's taken, he's put his proper stamp on it," Klopp added.

Related topic:
Jurgen KloppXabi Alonso
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Xabi Alonso extends deal at Leverkusen to 2026

Xabi Alonso

'I'm sure Alonso will stay', says Leverkusen sporting director

5d ago
Jurgen Klopp

Juergen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager

3w ago

We wanted to be dominant: Alonso after crushing Bayern

5d ago

Leverkusen beat Bayern 3-0 to increase Bundesliga lead

6d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আমরা বাংলাদেশকে সমৃদ্ধির পথে এগিয়ে নিয়ে যাচ্ছি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী বলেন, দেশকে কেউ যেন পেছনের দিকে ঠেলে দিতে ও রাজাকারের দেশে পরিণত করতে না পারে সে বিষয়ে সতর্ক থাকুন

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

‘বাজারে গেলে হিসাব মেলে না’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification