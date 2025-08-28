Kings handed tough group in AFC Challenge League

Football
Bangladesh Premier League giants Bashundhara Kings face a daunting task in the group-stage of the AFC Challenge League after being drawn into a formidable Group B on Thursday.

The five-time BPL champions will compete against Al Seeb Club of Oman, Al Ansar FC of Lebanon, and Kuwait SC of Kuwait -- all of whom are defending champions in their respective top-tier leagues.

Kings earned their place in the group stage earlier this month with a win in the preliminary round, edging past Syrian heavyweights Al-Karamah SC 1-0 in Doha, Qatar. 

The group-stage matches will start on October 25, with Kuwait hosting the Group B fixtures. 

The quarter-finals and semi-finals -- both double-legged affairs -- are scheduled for March and April 2026 respectively, with the final on May 9.

Draw Result:

Group A: Altyn Asyr FC (TKM), Al Shabab Club (OMA), Paro FC (BHU, H), FC Abdysh-Ata (KGZ)
Group B: Al Seeb Club (OMA), Al Ansar FC (LBN), Kuwait SC (KUW, H), Bashundhara Kings (BAN)
Group C: FC Regar-TadAZ (TJK), Safa SC (LBN), Al Arabi SC (KUW), FC Muras United (KGZ, H)
Group D: Manila Digger FC (PHI), Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC (CAM, H), SP Falcons (MNG), Ezra FC (LAO)
Group E: Dewa United FC (IDN, H), Shan United FC (MYA), Tainan City FC (TPE), Phnom Penh Crown FC (CAM)

 

AFC Challenge League, BPL, BPL football, Bashundhara Kings
