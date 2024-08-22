Football
Sports Reporter
Thu Aug 22, 2024 03:17 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 03:23 PM

Football

Kings drawn in Group A with East Bengal in AFC Challenge League

Sports Reporter
Thu Aug 22, 2024 03:17 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 03:23 PM
Bashundhara Kings
Bashundhara Kings defeated Mohammedan in the final of the Independence Cup. Photo: Star

Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings have been drawn in Group A of the inaugural AFC Challenge League along with outfits from India, Lebanon, and Bhutan. 

The draw of the AFC Challenge League was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia today.

West Zone of the AFC Challenge League will see 12 teams, split into three groups, competing in a round-robin league basis with three group champions and the best runners-up among three groups advancing into the quarterfinals of the third-tier club competition in Asia.

Along with Bashundhara Kings, East Bengal of India, Nejmeh SC of Lebanon and Paro FC of Bhutan will play the Group A matches between October 26 to November 2 in Thimphu. 

Bashundhara Kings had earlier played the now-defunct AFC Cup four times, getting eliminated from the group stages three times while once the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
 

