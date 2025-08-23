Football
AFP, Munich
Sat Aug 23, 2025 08:10 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 23, 2025 08:10 AM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Kane toasts 'instant connection' with Diaz after Bayern romp

Sat Aug 23, 2025 08:10 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 23, 2025 08:10 AM
AFP, Munich
Sat Aug 23, 2025 08:10 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 23, 2025 08:10 AM
Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane celebrates with Luis Diaz and Konrad Laimer after scoring his team's fourth goal during their Bundesliga match against Leipzig in Munich on August 22, 2025. Photo: AFP

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane said he had formed an "instant connection" with winger Luis Diaz after a 6-0 home win over RB Leipzig in the season opener on Friday.

Kane scored a hat-trick and Diaz added a goal of his own, while laying on two assists for the England captain in his first Bundesliga fixture since joining from Liverpool in the summer.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Another former Premier League player, Michael Olise, also scored twice as defending champions Bayern burst out of the blocks.

Kane, who now has 65 goals in 64 Bundesliga games since joining Bayern in 2023, toasted his side's "statement" victory.

"We wanted to open the season with a statement and that's exactly what we've done. We're playing against a good side but we were on top in all areas and we were clinical when we needed to be, so we can enjoy this," the 32-year-old striker told Sky.

Kane said it was "great to play" with Olise and Diaz, sensing a budding connection.

"I've played a year with Michael now and I feel the relationship is getting stronger and stronger. The first half he was outstanding, the goals he scored.

"And Lucho (Diaz), it's only been a few weeks but I feel like it's been an instant connection, he got a couple of assists for me today.

"It's great for the boys, great for the confidence, but as we know it's the whole team that are working and it's a big performance."

Related topic:
Bayern MunichHarry KaneLuis DiazBundesliga
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kane scores as Bayern thump Spurs in pre-season friendly

2w ago

Parents of Liverpool winger Diaz kidnapped in Colombia

1y ago

Bayern unpunished for shock loss as Leverkusen fall to defeat

5m ago
Harry Kane

Kane says fans are 'bored' by his goal record

5m ago

Leverkusen's Wirtz to return 'next week', says Alonso

4m ago
|রাজনীতি

বাংলাদেশ-পাকিস্তান সম্পর্ক এগিয়ে নিতে ৭১-ইস্যুকে ‘ডিল’ করা উচিত: এনসিপি

ঢাকায় সফররত পাকিস্তানের উপপ্রধানমন্ত্রী ও পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর সঙ্গে বৈঠকে জাতীয় নাগরিক পার্টির (এনসিপি) নেতারা বলেছেন, বাংলাদেশ-পাকিস্তান সম্পর্ক এগিয়ে নিতে ৭১-ইস্যুকে ‘ডিল’ করা উচিত।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

নির্বাচন নিয়ে শর্তের বেড়াজাল গ্রহণযোগ্য নয়

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে