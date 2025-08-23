Kane toasts 'instant connection' with Diaz after Bayern romp

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane celebrates with Luis Diaz and Konrad Laimer after scoring his team's fourth goal during their Bundesliga match against Leipzig in Munich on August 22, 2025. Photo: AFP

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane said he had formed an "instant connection" with winger Luis Diaz after a 6-0 home win over RB Leipzig in the season opener on Friday.

Kane scored a hat-trick and Diaz added a goal of his own, while laying on two assists for the England captain in his first Bundesliga fixture since joining from Liverpool in the summer.

Another former Premier League player, Michael Olise, also scored twice as defending champions Bayern burst out of the blocks.

Kane, who now has 65 goals in 64 Bundesliga games since joining Bayern in 2023, toasted his side's "statement" victory.

"We wanted to open the season with a statement and that's exactly what we've done. We're playing against a good side but we were on top in all areas and we were clinical when we needed to be, so we can enjoy this," the 32-year-old striker told Sky.

Kane said it was "great to play" with Olise and Diaz, sensing a budding connection.

"I've played a year with Michael now and I feel the relationship is getting stronger and stronger. The first half he was outstanding, the goals he scored.

"And Lucho (Diaz), it's only been a few weeks but I feel like it's been an instant connection, he got a couple of assists for me today.

"It's great for the boys, great for the confidence, but as we know it's the whole team that are working and it's a big performance."