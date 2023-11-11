Kane scores brace as Bayern go top

Kane in action with Adrian Beck on November 11, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Harry Kane scored two first-half goals as Bayern Munich beat promoted Heidenheim 4-2 on Saturday, sending the Bavarians to the top of the table.

Heidenheim replied with two goals in three second-half minutes to equalise and Bayern needed late goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to secure victory.

Bayern finish Saturday atop the table but Bayer Leverkusen can return to the top with a win on Sunday over Union Berlin.

Kane, who came into the match with 10 goals in his last five matches, wasted no time, collecting the ball with his back to goal and scoring on the turn for the opener after 14 minutes.

Kane doubled up shortly before half-time, heading in unmarked from a corner.

With Bayern cruising, manager Thomas Tuchel made three changes shortly after half-time and within ten minutes the visitors were level.

Tim Kleindienst and Jan-Niklas Beste scored in a three-minute period, the latter after a mistake from Kim Min-Jae, bringing the score to 2-2 with 20 minutes remaining.

With Bayern wobbling, former Dortmund defender Guerreiro struck his first goal for the German champions, before Choupo-Moting scored with five minutes remaining to seal the win.

Kane now has 17 goals in 11 league games since joining the German champions from boyhood club Tottenham in the summer.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at Stuttgart, the returning Serhou Guirassy giving the home side victory with a late penalty, his 15th goal of the season to stay hot on Kane's heels.