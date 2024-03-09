Football
Jamuna TV emerge champions of Kool-BSJA Media Cup

Jamuna Television emerged as the champions of the Kool-BSJA Media cup Football defeating The Business Standard 1-0 in an exciting final at the artificial turf of Bangladesh Football Federation on Saturday.

Asaduzzaman Noor Bullet of the Jamuna Television scored the decisive goal and was adjudged as the man of the final.

The champion team received a glittering  trophy and cash prize money of Tk 30,000. The Business Standard received a trophy and a cash prize of Tk 15,000 as the runners-up team.

At the end of the final, Chief Operating Officer of Square Toiletries Limited, Malik Mohammad Saeed, the chief guest  handed over the prizes to the winners. Head of Marketing of Square Toiletries Limited Dr. Jesmin Jaman was present as a special guest. BSJA President AT M Saiduzzaman, General Secretary Anisur Rahman and tournament committee convener Raihan Al Mughani were also present on the occasion.

The invitational Kool-BSJA Media Cup, with 32 teams and under the sponsorship of Square Toiletries and the management of Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA), had started from March 5.

