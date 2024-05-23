Jahid carves redemption arc to seal Kings' triumph

Defender Jahid Hossain might have been treated as the villain for his blunder that led to his side conceding the lead in the thrilling Federation Cup final in Mymensingh on Wednesday, but the 20-year-old right-back ultimately became the hero for Bashundhara Kings in their 2-1 win over Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Jahid, who played for Mohammedan last season, struck his first-ever goal in stoppage time of the first half of extra time, causing the downfall of his former team. This was particularly impressive after the young defender from Jashore struggled against the Mohammedan forwards, having come on as a substitute for right-back Bishwanath Ghosh in the second half.

Initially playing as a left-back before switching to right-back, Jahid was nutmegged on several occasions by Mohammedan's substitute forward Shahriar Emon. He also failed to stop Emon when the right-winger set up Nigerian Emmanuel Sunday, who opened the scoring in the 63rd minute.

However, Jahid redeemed himself by scoring the winning goal for Kings. He had played six to seven matches for Kings throughout the season.

Bashundhara contingent celebrate Federation Cup title win in Mymensingh on May 22, 2024. Photo: Facebook

"My job was to stop Mohammedan forwards but I could not do it initially but later I did it successfully. After conceding goal, my target was to make amends by scoring a goal and I did it," Jahid told The Daily Star after the match.

"During the corner kicks, Tapu [Barman] da usually go upfront to take attempts but I requested Tapu da to allow me to go to the attack this time and got the permission. So my target was to connect the ball if it came towards me," said Jahid, who had before played for Arambagh KS, Saif SC and Mohammedan before joining Kings this season.

"It was my first goal in career. I can't express my feeling about my first strike in the top flight football and that helped Kings become champions. It has really been happiest moment that I became champions while playing for Mohammedan and this time I became champions for three times. I want to thank the almighty Allah for such opportunity," said Jahid as he went on to thank the coaching staff and players for supporting him throughout season.

Jahid was a member of the Bangladesh U-23 squad during the Asian Games in China but did not play a single match for the national side.

"Like every player, I have also a dream to play for the senior national team. If Allah wants me to play in the national team, then I will of course represent Bangladesh senior team," said Jahid.