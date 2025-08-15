Isak standoff with Newcastle not ideal, says Howe

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted the cold war with wantaway striker Alexander Isak is far from ideal as his side prepare to start the Premier League season without their prolific goalscorer.

The 25-year-old Sweden international, who has netted 62 goals in all competitions since arriving for a club record fee in 2022, appears to be determined to leave Newcastle in this transfer window.

British media reported that champions Liverpool had a bid of 110 million pounds ($148.8 million) rejected for Isak, who scored 23 league goals last season as Newcastle finished fifth and qualified for the Champions League.

Isak has been training away from the squad and is unlikely to feature in Newcastle's opening fixture at Aston Villa on Saturday.

"It's not been ideal, I don't think it's been healthy for us, I'm not going to deny that. That's been a big, big challenge," Howe told the BBC.

"For me, Alex is one of the, if not the best, strikers in the world, so to miss him from your squad is a huge gap. The situation's ongoing, but we'll have to find a way without him (at Villa Park)."

Howe acknowledged that squad morale took a hit during pre-season when Isak trained alone at his old club Real Sociedad while Newcastle were on tour in Asia.

"It was always going to be there when you've got a player that good, not part of your group. It's difficult for the players to fully understand it," Howe said.

"But as time's gone on, there's been an acceptance that this is the squad and we've got to make the best of the situation. That's always been my train of thought. We have moved forward and the atmosphere of the group has been very good."