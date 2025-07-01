Inzaghi hails 'extraordinary' Al Hilal after City upset

Al Hilal's Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal while Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks dejected after the match. PHOTO: REUTERS

Al Hilal's Italian coach Simone Inzaghi hailed his "extraordinary" team after Monday's stunning 4-3, extra-time win over Premier League giants Manchester City at the Club World Cup.

"We knew had to do something extraordinary if we were to beat Manchester City and that is what the boys did tonight, the lads were simply wonderful," said Inzaghi after the shock of the tournament in Orlando.

"We had to be extraordinary because well, Manchester City, we all know that team. So we had to climb Everest without oxygen to win the game and we made it.

"We were great. All the players were exceptional in everything, in the possession phase, non-possession phase," added the former Inter Milan coach whose previous club were defeated by Fluminense just hours before the kick-off at Camping World Stadium.

"It is only right in this moment, this evening, to enjoy this achievement up against the Manchester City of Guardiola. The heart that they put in tonight....." he said.

Inzaghi had only been in charge of the team for a few days before the opening game where his side drew with Real Madrid and said the credit for the performance belongs with the players.

"It is barely three weeks that we are together and you can see the level of application, they really put the effort in. As a coach clearly that is very satisfying.

"The lads delivered that performance, they have reached the quarter-finals," he said.

City won all three of their group stage games and after a 5-2 win over Juventus in their last game before the knockout stage they were viewed as one of the favourites for the title.

City boss Pep Guardiola gave credit to Al Hilal but clearly hadn't seen such an outcome on the horizon.

"It is a pity, we have been on an incredible journey together and so good place. The vibe was really good, I cannot thank Manchester City enough and especially the players for training and how they have been playing," he said.

"We would have loved to have continued, you can only be here once every four years, we had a feeling that the team is doing well but we go home and now it is time to rest and rest our minds for the new season," he said.

The Spaniard praised the way Inzaghi's team had hurt them on the counter-attack.

"We were so open. When the crosses arrived, in the first action, they had the ability to pass the ball and attack and they have quick players. We created a lot and had a lot of chances against a team that defend so deep. They punished us on the transitions," he said.