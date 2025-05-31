Inter vs PSG: Key stats

The eyes of the footballing world will be on the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday as PSG and Inter Milan go head-to-head for European glory. With the game just a few hours away, we look at some interesting stats ahead of the mouth-watering contest:

This is the first ever competitive meeting between PSG and Inter, and is only the second European Cup/Champions League final between a French and Italian side.

While PSG are appearing in their second European Cup/Champions League final, this is Inter's seventh appearance in the showpiece match.

Luis Enrique's PSG are in the hunt for a treble, having won the Ligue 1 title while they also claimed the Coupe de France last weekend.

Of teams in Europe's top five leagues, only Barcelona (174) have scored more goals across all competitions than PSG (147).

Luis Enrique won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015, and is looking to become the sixth manager to win the trophy with two different clubs, along with Carlo Ancelotti (Milan, Real Madrid), Ottmar Hitzfeld (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern), Jupp Heynckes (Real Madrid, Bayern Munich), José Mourinho (Porto and Inter) and Pep Guardiola (Barcelona and Man City).

Inter Milan have kept eight clean sheets, more than any other team, conceding only 11 goals (including one own goal).

Acerbi -- who scored Inter's crucial late equaliser in the semi-final against Barcelona -- could be the fourth-oldest outfield player to start a Champions League final (37 years, 110 days), behind Paolo Maldini for Milan in 2007 (38 years, 331 days), Lothar Matthaus for Bayern in 1999 (38 years, 66 days) and Ryan Giggs for Manchester United in 2011 (37 years, 180 days).

Inter have scored 26 Champions League goals this season; their joint most ever in a major European season, also scoring 26 in 2002-03.

