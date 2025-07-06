India snatch Women's Asian Cup spot, Nepal narrowly miss out

Chinese Taipei, North Korea, India, the Philippines, Uzbekistan and Vietnam confirmed their spots at the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 on Saturday as Nepal missed out narrowly.

India topped Group B with a 2-1 win against Thailand, Chinese Taipei beat Indonesia 2-1 to finish with a perfect record in Group D while Vietnam defeated Guam 4-0 to advance from Group E.

Uzbekistan sealed their place from Group F in dramatic fashion, allowing Nepal to come from 3-1 down to force a 3-3 draw which left the teams level on points and goal difference. That meant penalties, with Uzbekistan winning the shootout 4-2.

The Philippines edged Hong Kong 1-0 to reign in Group G while North Korea were at their best in a 6-0 victory over Malaysia in Group H.

The six join Bangladesh, who confirmed the Group C top spot on Wednesday, defending champions China, Japan, South Korea and hosts Australia at the finals. The last ticket to the finals will be from Group A, which kicks off on Monday, with Iran the overwhelming favourites to join the aforementioned 11 teams.

The draw for next year's Women's Asian Cup will be held on July 29. The Asian Cup will double up as qualifying platform for both the 2027 Women's World Cup and the 2028 LA Olympics.