I'm speechless, says Endrick after landmark goal

Endrick made his official Real Madrid debut in style.

Spanish champions Real Madrid earned a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday and the Brazil teenager Endrick, who replaced Kylian Mbappe late in the match, needed only 10 minutes to make an impression in his debut with Real.

The goal made Endrick the youngest foreign player to score for Madrid in the Spanish league at 18 years, 35 days, surpassing Frenchman Raphael Varane, who was 18 years, 152 days when he scored in 2011.

"(Endrick) has got a lot of potential and for his goal he showed his quality," said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti. "He's a centre-forward who plays in the box, in small spaces he's very dangerous," he added.

"I'm very happy. It's a dream come true. I'd already played here, at the Bernabéu, with the Brazilian national team and I scored a goal, but it wasn't with Real Madrid. It was my official debut today and I've also made my La Liga debut," Endrick said during an interview with Realmadrid TV after the game.

"I'm speechless. I can only thank God for all that is happening to me. I've always tried to win for all the Brazilian people, but also now for the Spanish people. I want everyone to be united, so that whenever there is a match, they can enjoy it. I'm very happy to play with these top players, who I'd only seen in video games. It's a very big thing for me."

"The first thing I said to Ancelotti when I came here was that I could bring a lot of hard work and talent to the team. I keep working hard. I'm going to make mistakes, but I'm also going to get it right. I'm a new boy, I've got a lot to learn, but I'm very happy. Everyone is behind me and I'm still working hard and waiting for my moment. I believe in the coach and I'm going to bide my time".

