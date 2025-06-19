IFIC signs MoU with Kalsindur Football Academy

IFIC Bank PLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under 'Future of Tomorrow: Powered by IFIC' initiative with Kalsindur Football Academy located in Dhobaura, Mymensingh on Wednesday.

The academy, which has groomed nine (09) players for the Bangladesh women's football team, and in the 2024 SAFF Championship, six (06) of its players proudly represented the nation, has become symbol of hope and ambition for young female footballers across the country.

The MoU was signed by the academy's general secretary and coach Juel Mia and president Ms. Mala Rani Sarker, with IFIC Bank represented by deputy managing director and head of branch business Md. Rafiqul Islam at IFIC Bank Mymensingh branch.

"Supporting these young athletes is an investment in their future and the future of Bangladesh," Md. Rafiqul Islam stated.

Academy's president Ms. Mala Rani Sarker added, "IFIC Bank's support will encourage and inspire our girls to dream bigger."

The event opened with remarks from Ms. Fariha Haider, head of centralized retail marketing. Besides, in attendance at the event were Ms. Razia Samad Dahlia, president of the Sherpur Diabetic Association and a prominent social worker, and A.K.M. Delwar Hossain Mukul, president of the Mymensingh District Football Association.

This partnership builds on IFIC Bank's visit to Kalsindur Government Uchcha Madhyamik Bidyalay in October 2024, when the bank donated sports gear to young female players. Through this new agreement, IFIC will provide ongoing support including nutrition and infrastructure to further develop these athletes.