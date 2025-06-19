Football
Star Sports Desk
Thu Jun 19, 2025 08:19 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 19, 2025 08:24 PM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

IFIC signs MoU with Kalsindur Football Academy

Thu Jun 19, 2025 08:19 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 19, 2025 08:24 PM
Star Sports Desk
Thu Jun 19, 2025 08:19 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 19, 2025 08:24 PM

IFIC Bank PLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under 'Future of Tomorrow: Powered by IFIC' initiative with Kalsindur Football Academy located in Dhobaura, Mymensingh on Wednesday.

The academy, which has groomed nine (09) players for the Bangladesh women's football team, and in the 2024 SAFF Championship, six (06) of its players proudly represented the nation, has become symbol of hope and ambition for young female footballers across the country.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The MoU was signed by the academy's general secretary and coach Juel Mia and president Ms. Mala Rani Sarker, with IFIC Bank represented by deputy managing director and head of branch business Md. Rafiqul Islam at IFIC Bank Mymensingh branch.

"Supporting these young athletes is an investment in their future and the future of Bangladesh," Md. Rafiqul Islam stated.

Academy's president Ms. Mala Rani Sarker added, "IFIC Bank's support will encourage and inspire our girls to dream bigger."

The event opened with remarks from Ms. Fariha Haider, head of centralized retail marketing. Besides, in attendance at the event were Ms. Razia Samad Dahlia, president of the Sherpur Diabetic Association and a prominent social worker, and A.K.M. Delwar Hossain Mukul, president of the Mymensingh District Football Association.

This partnership builds on IFIC Bank's visit to Kalsindur Government Uchcha Madhyamik Bidyalay in October 2024, when the bank donated sports gear to young female players. Through this new agreement, IFIC will provide ongoing support including nutrition and infrastructure to further develop these athletes.

Related topic:
footballIFIC
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Juventus thump Al Ain in Club World Cup after Trump visit

11h ago
Liam Delap

No doubt Delap will be England number nine: Chelsea's Maresca

3d ago

Sergio Ramos gives Inter a scare in Club World Cup stalemate

1d ago

Messi fit to face Porto: Mascherano

11h ago

UCB, IFIC get regulatory nod to issue stock dividend

2y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

রাষ্ট্রপতি নির্বাচন পদ্ধতি পরিবর্তনে আগ্রহী প্রায় সব দল: আলী রীয়াজ

তিনি বলেন, সংশোধিত ব্যবস্থা কী হবে তা নিয়ে আমরা পরবর্তীতে আলোচনা করব।

১২ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

৬ দিনের আরব-ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধের ‘কলঙ্ক’ ঘোচালো ইরান

২ ঘণ্টা আগে