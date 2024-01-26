Hardest to win in England, says Unai Emery

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery claims winning trophies in England is harder than anywhere else in the world.

Villa travel to Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday as Emery steps up his bid for a first piece of silverware in English football.

The 52-year-old Spaniard won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue with Paris Saint-Germain.

He also lifted the Europa League with Sevilla and Villarreal.

But Emery went without a trophy during a troubled spell at Arsenal that ended in the sack in 2019.

"To win a cup is very difficult, and here in England I think it's more difficult than in other countries," he told reporters on Thursday.

"I want to do something but every opportunity I have is a challenge, like tomorrow. I know that everything I've done in different cups in Spain, France or England was an experience for me.

"Here in England, I didn't achieve when I was at Arsenal and last year here in Aston Villa, but I haven't had many opportunities. Hopefully, I will have more.

"It's a trophy; it's a way to get into Europe; it's a way to feel something with our supporters in case we are going ahead in this competition."

Chelsea will face Villa on a high after reaching the League Cup final against Liverpool with a 6-2 aggregate win over Middlesbrough in midweek.

Emery said he has seen improvement in Mauricio Pochettino's team, even though they are languishing in ninth place in the Premier League -- 12 points behind fourth placed Villa.

"They are getting stronger and I think they are progressively getting better," Emery said.

"They achieved reaching the final of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and they're going to face us at home with their supporters.

"I think they will play thinking of another way to get a trophy in this competition and play in Europe."