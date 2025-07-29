Hansi Flick ‘fascinated’ by newest La Masia star

Barcelona started preseason on the right foot with a convincing 3–1 win against Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe and a number of bright performances from fringe players getting their first chance with the senior team.

One of those players is 17-year-old La Masia talent Pedro Fernández, better known as "Dro." In his first appearance under Hansi Flick, Fernández came in late in the second half for fellow debutant Marcus Rashford and scored Barcelona's third of the match.

Dro looked the part in his first cameo with Barcelona despite having never played a single minute for the club's B team Barça Atlètic. Flick liked what he saw from the player during the first two weeks of preseason training and opted to take him with the first team to Barcelona's Asia tour. The teenager responded with a brilliant volley to clinch Barça's victory.

"We must take care of Dro and the rest [of the young players]," Flick said following the match. "We have to help them get better. That's our job and that's what we're going to do."

"I really liked the debuts of Jofre Torrents and Dro. I've seen them a lot in training and they're quality players. Dro scored a goal... I'm very happy to have them," Flick added.

Dro is yet another promising young central midfielder that's blossoming in Barcelona's talent factory of La Masia. Last season, he was an integral part of the La Masia side that won the UEFA Youth League (U-19 Champions League). Now, he's shining with the first team.

It's a dream come true, an unforgettable day," Dro said after his Barcelona debut. "I was nervous, but the first ball fell to me and I scored. It was my first time playing for the best club in the world and I was very nervous. Talking to Hansi [Flick] calmed me and I'm very grateful for my teammates for trusting me."