Guardiola benches De Bruyne, Ederson for Real Madrid showdown

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts during a training session on the eve of their UEFA champions league quarter final first leg football match against Real Madrid, at the Etihad Campus in Sportcity, Manchester, on April 8, 2024. Photo: AFP

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has benched playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for the Champions League quarter-final first leg clash at Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Mateo Kovacic replaces the Belgian for the holders' visit to face the record 14-time winners, while Guardiola also opting for Stefan Ortega in goal over the more experienced Ederson.

Josko Gvardiol is fit to start at left-back for City while Manuel Akanji plays on the right of the defence in place of injured captain Kyle Walker at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Erling Haaland leads the line for the Premier League champions with able support from Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti opted to deploy Aurelien Tchouameni at the heart of defence alongside Antonio Rudiger, selecting him over natural centre-back Nacho Fernandez.

Madrid's top scorer Jude Bellingham joins Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes in attack, with Los Blancos looking to avenge their thrashing by City in last season's semi-finals.

Line ups:

Real Madrid (4-4-2)

Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal (capt), Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

Stefan Ortega; Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Ruben Dias (capt), Josko Gvardiol; Rodri Hernandez, Mateo Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)

Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)

Related topic:
Manchester City
