Government provides Tk 2 lakh for treatment of footballer Ritu Porna's mother

Rangamati district administration on Wednesday provided a financial assistance of two lakh taka, on behalf of the government, for the treatment of the mother of national women's football team's star winger Ritu Porna Chakma.

Ritu Porna's elder sister, Pampi, received the cheque from Rangamati District Commissioner Mohammad Habib Ullah at the conference room of Rangamati DC office.

"Ritu Porna is the pride of our nation. After hearing the news of her mother's illness, many organisations including various political parties, stood by her and extended financial support. The Youth and Sports Ministry allocated this fund after being informed by the district administration. We pray to God for the recovery of Ritu Porna's mother," Habib Ullah said at the programme.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ruhul Amin, Kawhali Upazila Executive Officer Kazi Atiqur Rahman and other officials of the district administration were also present on the occasion.

Pampi thanked the government on behalf of her family for providing financial assistance.

Ritu Porna's mother Basubati Chakma has been suffering from various physical ailments for about one and a half years. BNP's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Rangamati Zilla Parishad chairman Kajal Talukdar went to see her at Ghagra Magachhari village of Kawkhali upazila on July 9. A cash assistance of Tk 2 lakh was handed over by BNP while a cheque of Tk 3 lakh was given by the Zilla Parishad.