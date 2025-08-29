Goalkeepers still posing problems for Man City boss Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has still to determine the identity of his first-choice goalkeeper, with the Manchester City manager uncertain who will be between the posts when his side face Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

James Trafford started the season in goal but a nervous display during last week's loss to Tottenham, when his glaring error led to a goal, has cast doubt over the position.

The 22-year-old had retained his place from the season-opening win against Wolves, when Ederson was unable to play due to illness.

But with speculation also surrounding the future of the Brazilian –- and City also linked with Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma – the question of who will be City's 'number one' may remain unresolved until after the closure of the transfer window next week and when club football resumes following the upcoming international break.

"In this part of the season, and at all the clubs before the international transfer window is closed, everything is possible," Guardiola told reporters on Friday. "It's as simple as that.

"After that, we're going to play (Manchester) United and (in the) Champions League and Arsenal. After that everything will be more clear and we'll take decisions.

"It depends on the performance and it depends on many reasons. It's not just the keepers, (it's) all the players."

'Concerned'

Trafford, a City academy graduate, rejoined the club in a £27 million ($36 million) deal in July after starring at Burnley, with Guardiola confident the keeper will regain his confidence following an anxious home debut against Spurs.

"We take care of them. Of course, he was concerned –- I would not like it if he was not concerned, but of course we are here to help them, no doubt about that. We're here to support in the bad moments."

Guardiola, asked on Friday if he had decided who will play at Brighton, replied: "Tomorrow – because I don't have a press conference."

Both of City's other frontline keepers, Ederson and Stefan Ortega, are in the final years of their contracts and have been linked with moves away before Monday's deadline.

Guardiola refused to comment on any possible departures, even though he has repeatedly said his squad is too large for his liking.

"We have a long squad and all the players have maybe signings (elsewhere) –- maybe," he said Friday. "People leave. It's what it is. The transfer (window) is in that way. You have to accept it."

Guardiola, meanwhile insisted he was happy for midfielder Rodri to link up with the Spain national team next week despite his limited start to the season.

The Ballon d'Or winner, who missed most of the last campaign through injury, suffered a setback prior to the opening game and has so far played just 15 minutes this term.

Guardiola said: "He feels better and needs minutes. I think they talk to each other and they decided to select him. I never say when a player is fit, always I support them to go to the national team."